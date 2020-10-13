Queen’s Honours at the double for Eglinton heroes

‘This is a tribute to the resilience and generosity of the people of Eglinton’

Queen’s Honours at the double for Eglinton heroes

Debbie Caulfield and Rev Paul Hoey from Eglinton have both been recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours fo 'Services to the Community in Eglinton.' NC2042-2DL

John-Paul Grimes

Reporter:

John-Paul Grimes

Email:

johnpaul.grimes@thechronicle.uk.com

“HUMBLED and astonished” was the joint response from two Eglinton community heroes as they discovered they would both receive an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours this week.

Debbie Caulfield, Manager of Eglinton Community Hall, and The Rector of Faughanvale Rev Canon Paul Hoey, have been recognised for their outstanding community work through the Coronavirus pandemic.

A proud Debbie told the Northern Constitution she found it difficult to hide the news.

Debbie said: “I was informed a few weeks ago and to be honest I found it difficult to keep the exciting news quiet.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130