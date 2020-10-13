Queen’s Honours at the double for Eglinton heroes

“HUMBLED and astonished” was the joint response from two Eglinton community heroes as they discovered they would both receive an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours this week.



Debbie Caulfield, Manager of Eglinton Community Hall, and The Rector of Faughanvale Rev Canon Paul Hoey, have been recognised for their outstanding community work through the Coronavirus pandemic.



A proud Debbie told the Northern Constitution she found it difficult to hide the news.



Debbie said: “I was informed a few weeks ago and to be honest I found it difficult to keep the exciting news quiet.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*