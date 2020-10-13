Unionists declare probe into CEO ‘irrevocably flawed’ after report leak

Sinn Féin vow to overturn decision to end ongoing disciplinary process

Compaints centre on handling of a planning application for the Merrow Resort and Spa.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

COUNCILLORS voted to halt disciplinary proceedings involving Cloonavin's chief executive after a confidential report on the matter was leaked to the BBC.

Members backed a motion 22 votes to 15, declaring the process “irrevocably flawed” thanks to “frenzied” social media attention on the case.

Sinn Féin have already signalled their intention to legally challenge the move.

Members had been due last Tuesday to consider the conclusions of an investigation by Portadown-based HR consultants Happy Raspberry into David Jackson's role in a hotel planning application.

