Unionists declare probe into CEO ‘irrevocably flawed’ after report leak

COUNCILLORS voted to halt disciplinary proceedings involving Cloonavin's chief executive after a confidential report on the matter was leaked to the BBC.



Members backed a motion 22 votes to 15, declaring the process “irrevocably flawed” thanks to “frenzied” social media attention on the case.



Sinn Féin have already signalled their intention to legally challenge the move.



Members had been due last Tuesday to consider the conclusions of an investigation by Portadown-based HR consultants Happy Raspberry into David Jackson's role in a hotel planning application.

