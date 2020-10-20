Council should join environmental scheme - McCaw

Dungiven Irish language street sign plan blocked
The coucil should sign up to the Live Here Love Here scheme, according to Councillor Chris McCaw
CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Borough Council is the only local authority in Northern Ireland that isn't signed up to a province-wide environmental campaign operated by charity, Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful.
Under the banner ‘Live Here Love Here’, clean-ups are organised and local people are encouraged to “adopt a spot” - transforming derelict or neglected sites into natural havens.
A small grant scheme also allocates cash to groups undertaking environmental initiatives. Among those to benefit is Ballysally's Cornfield project.
A request to join in was rejected by Causeway Coast and Glens councillors two years ago on the grounds of cost.
