Future of care homes secured

TWO Ballymoney care homes, owned by struggling health care giant Four Seasons Health Care (FSHC), have been sold on as going concerns.



All staff at the Court and Model care homes will have “the opportunity to transfer across to the new operator” with “continuity of care for residents” being a priority, a spokesperson for FSHC has said.



FSHC, who were put into administration back in April 2019, is currently being restructured.



Initial fears that the two local homes were among the 42 FSHC homes in Northern Ireland put on the market last week, leaving staff and residents facing an uncertain future, proved unfounded.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*