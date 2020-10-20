New town centre banners unveiled in Dungiven and Limavady

LOCAL artists have brought colourful creativity to Dungiven and Limavady with the installation of new town centre banners which tell the story of the area and promote the importance of ‘Shop Eat Enjoy Local’.



Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Town and Village Management Team, in cooperation with local business and community representatives, initiated the scheme earlier this year and the artistic banners are now in place for everyone to enjoy.



The designs were selected following a public art competition which was enthusiastically embraced in both areas.



Many of the artworks have been inspired by local heritage and they highlight the artists’ pride in their towns.

