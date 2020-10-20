Port dumps to remain open six days

COUNCILLORS have rejected proposals to limit opening hours at recycle centres in Portrush and Portstewart to alternate alternate days.



They have however also agreed to retain the restrictions at dumps in Kilrea and Garvagh.



The decision was taken by members of the Environmental Service Committee last Tuesday evening.



Opening hours at Kilrea and Garvagh were limited when the sites reopened after lockdown.

