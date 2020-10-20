Port dumps to remain open six days

Port dumps to remain open six days

Portrush recycle centre.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

COUNCILLORS have rejected proposals to limit opening hours at recycle centres in Portrush and Portstewart to alternate alternate days.

They have however also agreed to retain the restrictions at dumps in Kilrea and Garvagh.

The decision was taken by members of the Environmental Service Committee last Tuesday evening.

Opening hours at Kilrea and Garvagh were limited when the sites reopened after lockdown.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130