Sam scoops MBE for police welfare work

Sam scoops MBE for police welfare work

Sam Trotter

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

A PORTRUSH man has been recognised by the Queen for decades devoted to the welfare of police officers and their families.

Sam Trotter became an MBE in the birthday honours list published last week.

A native of Carrickfergus, he followed his father into the RUC, serving for 40 year between 1955 and 1995.

Much of his career was spent in Londonderry, but for the last nine years he served in Coleraine Police Station staff officer to the divisional commanders.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130