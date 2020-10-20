We must all wake up to uni ‘threat’, warns professor

PEOPLE in Causeway Coast and Glens needs to ramp up support for Coleraine's university campus or risk losing students and teaching posts to Magee College.



That's the warning issued by Professor Rosalind Pritchard, former head of Ulster University's School of Education.



She's called on councillors, MLAs, civic leaders and the general public to “wake up” and get behind Coleraine Campus or risk seeing the town plunged into even deeper economic misery.



In her role as Emeritus Professor of Education, Pritchard has penned a 10,000 word paper on the threat to Coleraine presented by course transfers and other factors.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*