Councillors vote to set up agriculture sub-committee

Sinn Fein Coiuncillor Oliver McMullan

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter

newsdesk@thechronicle.uk.com

COUNCILLORS have voted to establish a sub-committee to “discuss and promote all aspects of agriculture” within Causeway Coast and Glens.

The decision, taken by Cloonavin's Leisure and Development Committee on Tuesday, came despite concerns from unionists that councils have no power to influence the direction of the industry.

The debate was prompted by a Notice of Motion tabled by Sinn Féin's Oliver McMullan.

