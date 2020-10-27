Drumsurn community hall gets the go-ahead

CASH earmarked for leisure projects in four village across the borough should be redirected into Drumsurn's replacement community centre.



That was the decision of the council's Leisure and Development Committee after it heard external funding for all five projects had been lost.



Officers had hoped to secure 75 percent funding for multi-use games areas (MUGAs) in Dernaflaw, Dervock, and Mosside from Stormont's Rural Development Fund.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*