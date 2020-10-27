Dunluce Centre on the market - again

FOUR years after it was first placed on the market, Portrush's Dunluce Centre is once again up for sale.



The council-owned entertainment centre, which has been vacant since 2013, was the subject of multi-million pound revamp plans which included water slides, a climbing wall and artificial surfing waves.



It's understood an agreement between the council and the company behind the scheme has fallen through and that earlier this month councillors agreed to place it back on the market.

