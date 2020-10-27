New renewables project seeks to enroll homes in ‘free power’

A RECRUITMENT drive has began for an innovative renewable energy project that will deliver free energy to around 100 homes in Coleraine.



Under the banner Project Girona, local firms backed by central and local government are seeking to sign up households to Northern Ireland's first ever 'smart grid'.



If they don't already have access to renewable energy, participants will be given free installation of solar panels and a 'smart battery' allowing them to generate their own power for the duration of the trial. All project Girona asks in return is the ability to monitor their consumption.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*