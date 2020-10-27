‘Shock’ after aggravated burglary on elderly couple

UUP Cllr Joan Baird

Alan Millar

Reporter:

Alan Millar

Email:

alan.millar@thechronicle.uk.com

“SHOCK” has been expressed at the “vile” targetting of an older couple in their Glenshesk home by masked burglars.

Police are investigating this aggravated burglary that took place near Armoy last Wednesday October 4.

Commenting, a police spokesperson said: “Several masked men forced their way into the house on Glenshesk Road at around 8pm.“One man remained with the couple in their living room while the others searched the property.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

