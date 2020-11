COLERAINE firm Lynas Foodservices Ltd claim that job losses have resulted from the government's determination to make the hospitality trade ‘the fall guy’ for Covid-19.



The company, based at Loughanhill Industrial Estate in Coleraine, confirmed 24 redundancies last week.



In a statement, management said it had been weathering the pandemic but that the latest round of restrictions made job losses inevitable.

