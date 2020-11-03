Colin makes space for fitness

KEEPING fit and healthy at home through the Coronavirus lock-down has been an issue of finding adequate space to exercise, but one Limavady man has come up with a space saving solution to stay fit.



Limavady man Colin Montgomery, who now lives in London with his wife Patricia and one-month-old daughter Sophie, saw a gap in the home fitness market: the lack of a usable space.



Colin realised people were concerned about going to the gym while others had limited ability to travel outside their homes.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*