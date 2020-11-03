The new wave

SURFERS in this country rarely draw the attention of the mainstream media.



A niche sport at the best of times, most decent waves are ridden in the depths of winter when few outsiders are around.



All that changed last Wednesday, however, when a huge swell forecast somehow made it onto journalists' radars.



And by mid-morning in Portrush there were almost as many photographers lining East Strand prom’ as wetsuited warriors in the line-up.



The swell, whipped up by strong winds circling a deep depression hundreds of miles out in the North Atlantic, was impressive.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*