The new wave

Portrush surfer ‘Long’ John McCurry tackles some of the best waves of the season at East Strand last Wednesday.
SURFERS in this country rarely draw the attention of the mainstream media.
A niche sport at the best of times, most decent waves are ridden in the depths of winter when few outsiders are around.
All that changed last Wednesday, however, when a huge swell forecast somehow made it onto journalists' radars.
And by mid-morning in Portrush there were almost as many photographers lining East Strand prom’ as wetsuited warriors in the line-up.
The swell, whipped up by strong winds circling a deep depression hundreds of miles out in the North Atlantic, was impressive.
*Full story in this week's Chronicle*