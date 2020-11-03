The new wave

Covid restrictions which prevented travel brought hundreds of extra visitors to the North Coast this summer... and many of them are learning to surf

The new wave

Portrush surfer ‘Long’ John McCurry tackles some of the best waves of the season at East Strand last Wednesday.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

SURFERS in this country rarely draw the attention of the mainstream media.

A niche sport at the best of times, most decent waves are ridden in the depths of winter when few outsiders are around.

All that changed last Wednesday, however, when a huge swell forecast somehow made it onto journalists' radars.

And by mid-morning in Portrush there were almost as many photographers lining East Strand prom’ as wetsuited warriors in the line-up.

The swell, whipped up by strong winds circling a deep depression hundreds of miles out in the North Atlantic, was impressive.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Changing values

Access to the Merrow Resort and Spa, granted for just £1, has been a source of controversy.

Changing values

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130