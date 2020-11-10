Charity sector ‘silent victim’ of Covid-19

THE LOCAL charity and voluntary sectors are among those hit the hardest by the coronavirus crisis.



Speaking to The Chronicle, UUP Alderman Joan Baird urged people to still “donate what they can” to grass roots charities and those that may not survive without the help of the public.



She said she fears for a lot of charities following the closure of Northern Ireland's MS charity, Action MS.



Alderman Baird said: “I have noticed when out and about that there seems to be fewer people putting change into collection boxes. Of course this has been impacted by shops preferring us all to pay by card during the pandemic, and also the fact that some locals don't have much spare in the current climate.”

