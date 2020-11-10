Church member dies after contracting coronavirus

TRIBUTES have been paid to “a friend and a supporter” who has sadly passed away from coronavirus.



Dr Alan Cairns (80) from Ballymoney, who was a member of the Hebron Free Presbyterian Church, was critically ill in Causeway Hospital and was placed on a ventilator prior to his death last Thursday (November 5).



The grandfather-of-three was previously a minister in Greenville, South Carolina for 30 years and his death was announced by Reverend David Park on the church’s Facebook page.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*