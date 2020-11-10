Collective effort to tackle community crime

FOLLOWING a recent rise in anti-social activity in Limavady, councillors and community groups are teaming up in a concerted effort to stamp out intimidation and fear.



Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) members are appealing to residents across Limavady to actively get involved in community groups and Neighbourhood Watch schemes.



Anecdotal evidence and anonymous tip-offs and reports indicate a rise in anti-social behaviour and intimidation in many areas of Limavady.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*