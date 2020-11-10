Dervock, Mosside and Stranocum DAERA 'derisory spend' claim

Dervock, Mosside and Stranocum DAERA 'derisory spend' claim

DAERA (Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs) table provided in answer to an Assembly question by North Antrim MLA Jim Allister, detailing DAERA spending.

Alan Millar

Reporter:

Alan Millar

Email:

alan.millar@thechronicle.uk.com

NORTH Antrim MLA Jim Allister has blasted what he has described the 'derisory spend' by DAERA on three North Antrim villages as it emerged that the Department has spent 25 times more on Bushmills, than on Dervock in the last seven years.

DAERA (Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs) Minister Edwin Poots has recently provided details about rural development funding in five North Antrim villages over that time in response to a question from Mr Allister.

This included both Departmental and Arms Length funding in relation to Armoy, Bushmills, Dervock, Mosside; and Stranocum.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130