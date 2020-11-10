East Londonderry could host 1299 civil servants

THERE are more civil service ‘desks’ in the East Londonderry than any other constituency outside of Belfast and L’Derry, the Finance minister has revealed.



The figures released to Foyle MLA Mark Durkan show accommodation for 1299 departmental staff spread across five sites in Coleraine and Limavady.



The total is naturally dwarfed by that of Belfast's four parliamentary constituencies were most government department HQs are located.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*