Missing Cat

Ziva has been missing since the 7th of October from the Castleroe area of Coleraine.

Despite hours of searching on foot, endless online appeals, door to door flyer drops and poster displays, we still have no idea where she is.

Ziva is not a cat who wanders. She goes outside and returns within 20 minutes, coming inside and yelling until she gets an answer. Within 2 hours of her disappearance, we knew something was very wrong. We are issuing a very heartfelt plea.

Please, if you have taken her in to your home, please tell us. If you have bought or adopted a cat within the last 5 weeks, please look at the pictures and check it is not Ziva. It is possible that she may have got in a car and has travelled from our area.

If you are aware of a cat in your area who has turned up recently, please compare it to our photos. Ziva is microchipped, so if you have her or manage to catch her take her to any Vet. They will be able to scan her.

There have been possible sightings around the Bohill Care home / Cloyfin Road area.

If you know what has happened to her or where she is, please call us, even if it's not good news, in many ways, not knowing is actually worse. Katrina can be contacted on 07746546438.