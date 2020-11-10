Portrush Open contributes to R&A £2m profit surge

THE R&A's profits surged by almost £2m on the back of a commercially “successful” Open Championship held in Portrush last year.



The profits were declared in financial statements lodged with Companies House in September by the arm of the organisation responsible for major tournaments.



R&A Championships Ltd's principal activity is to organise and promote golf championships, including the Open, then funnel funds into golf in the UK and abroad.



The firm also provides grants to improve golf courses on the Open Championship rota.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*