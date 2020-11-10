Sinn Féin ‘should pay for war memorial repairs’

AN Ulster Unionist councillor has suggested Sinn Féin pay for repairs of Garvagh War Memorial's from their party funds.



The call came after a member asked for a closer examination of a £114,000 maintenance bill.



A structural survey has identified “significant issues” with the unusual crenelated memorial in the town's main street.



And the lowest price submitted under a council tender process is £113,850.

