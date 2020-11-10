Sinn Féin ‘should pay for war memorial repairs’

Councillor says party could afford £114k bill

Sinn Féin ‘should pay for war memorial repairs’

Garvagh’s ‘unusual’ war memorial.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

AN Ulster Unionist councillor has suggested Sinn Féin pay for repairs of Garvagh War Memorial's from their party funds.

The call came after a member asked for a closer examination of a £114,000 maintenance bill.

A structural survey has identified “significant issues” with the unusual crenelated memorial in the town's main street.

And the lowest price submitted under a council tender process is £113,850.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130