Woman sadly dies following collision in Knockloughrim

POLICE have confirmed a woman has sadly died following a road traffic collision in Knockloughrim yesterday evening.

The woman, who was aged 64 years old and who was local to the area, was walking along Quarry Road when the collision occurred at approximately 5:45pm, and which involved a red Ford Transit van.

Police and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service responded but, sadly, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Inspector Gavin Sterling is appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who captured dash cam footage to contact police on 101, and quote reference number 1534 of 09/11/20.