New ‘Phone First’ service for Emergency Departments

New ‘Phone First’ service for Emergency Departments

Causeway Hospital in Coleraine

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

newsdesk@thechronicle.uk.com

A new ‘Phone First’ service for Northern Ireland is being trialled across a number of Emergency Departments (ED) including Causeway ED.

The ‘Phone First’ service will ensure patients can get direct access to the right care, avoid busy Emergency Departments and stay safe.

Welcoming the pilot, Health Minister Robin Swann said that changes to urgent and emergency care are vital at this critical time for our health and care service.

The Causeway Hospital ED in Coleraine will launch ‘Phone First’ from 10am on Tuesday 17 November 2020 and operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

*Full story in tomorrow's edition of The Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130