£15million PPE order awarded to Paragon Health, Limavady

HEALTH Minister Robin Swann has praised the amazing response from local companies to help supply vital PPE to healthcare workers in Northern Ireland.



Minister Swann was speaking as he announced that an order with an estimated value of £15 million has been placed with Limavady firm Paragon Health to supply Type IIR face masks.



Minister Swann said: “As we all prepare for a critical phase in the battle against Covid-19 all parts of society have a part to play. Local industry has had the ingenuity, creativity and foresight to be part of the campaign in the fight against Covid-19 and I am delighted to make this announcement today.”

