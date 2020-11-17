Ballymoney Inner Wheel appeals for new members

BALLYMONEY Inner Wheel has just handed over charity cheques to two worthy local causes, Causeway Woman’s Aid and Ballymoney Food Bank, which were gratefully received by both organisations.



Ballymoney Inner Wheel is currently looking for new members to come along and find out for themselves, about this world wide organisation, bringing with them their own fresh ideas.



Speaking about the organisation Ballymoney President Doreen Armstrong said: “International Inner Wheel is one of the largest, if not the largest, women’s voluntary service organisation in the world and is active in over 104 countries.

