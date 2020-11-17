Bushmills business owner slams this ‘farcical’ situation

THE owner of ‘The French Rooms’ in Bushmills has slammed politicians whom she says she no longer has any confidence in after the “farcical situation” of the past week.



Mrs Stella Bolton told The Ballycastle Chronicle that local business owners could “see what was coming” long before Stormont's “mish mash” announcement.



Mrs Bolton said: “We had customer reservations coming in for the weekend past, but we decided we wouldn't open before the announcement was made as we could see it coming.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*