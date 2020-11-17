Concern over late ‘spate of lobbying’ prompts appeal to Chief Planner

Fears over planning intervention from political heavy weights for out of town site

Coleraine’s Riverside Retail Park, site of a £4m redevelopment scheme that could create 80 jobs

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

NORTHERN Ireland's Chief Planner has been asked to apply “overwatch powers” after five political heavyweights launched a last minute lobbying campaign in support of an out-of-town retail development.

Three MLAs, an MP and Northern Ireland's Economy Minister all intervened on a £4m proposal to refit of a vacant unit at Riverside retail Park.

Isle of Man-based Kelvin Properties lodged the application to build a new 40,000 sq ft shop complete with garden centre to replace empty premises beside Poundstretcher.

It's understood, national home-ware chain, the Range is lined up for the site.

Documents accompany the planning application suggested 80 new jobs could be created.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

