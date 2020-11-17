Council ‘committed’ to energy solutions

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Headquarters at Cloonavin in Coleraine.

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Borough Council says that it is “committed to bringing cost saving, flexible energy solutions to residents and businesses of the borough.”

At a recent presentation to elected members, the Project Girona team set out their plans to bring cheaper, cleaner, smarter energy to domestic customers.

Members were informed that through the scheme, homes will be installed with a free Sonnen battery and solar panels (where required) so that householders can generate and store their own energy and use it when required.

