Councillors grant Muslim burial plot request

The proposed Muslim plot.
A COUNCIL committee has unanimously agreed to set aside a section of Coleraine Cemetery for Muslim burials.
As reported by the Chronicle last week, members of the borough's once tiny Islamic community have in recent years been travelling to a council-run cemetery in Derry to bury their dead.
But pressure from increasing numbers has prompted a request for their own dedicated site in the Coleraine area.
