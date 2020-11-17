Councillors grant Muslim burial plot request

Cemetery designation ‘in line with diversity goals’

The proposed Muslim plot.

A COUNCIL committee has unanimously agreed to set aside a section of Coleraine Cemetery for Muslim burials.

As reported by the Chronicle last week, members of the borough's once tiny Islamic community have in recent years been travelling to a council-run cemetery in Derry to bury their dead.

But pressure from increasing numbers has prompted a request for their own dedicated site in the Coleraine area.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

