Fitness for free with Tanya

A DEVOTED fitness instructor from Limavady has been keeping busy and keeping locals in shape throughout lock-down by delivering over 100 free online workout sessions to perform in the comfort of their own home.



In response to the Coronavirus outbreak, Tanya Young, who has been a Fitness Coach for over 20 years, took it upon herself to offer free workouts to the public, which are beamed into homes in the form of Facebook Lives.



Speaking to the Northern Constitution, Tanya, who is owner of TY Fitness and also a Nutritional Therapist, said she is delighted at the response she has received so far and is hoping the success of her live workouts will continue.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*