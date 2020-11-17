Politicians are blasted

Owner of premier wedding venue tells them to ‘grow up’

Lissanoure Castle, one of Northern Ireland’s premier wedding venues, badly impacted by COVID 19.

Alan Millar

Reporter:

Alan Millar

Email:

alan.millar@thechronicle.uk.com

THE owner of one of Northern Ireland's premier wedding venues has described her “incredible frustration” at the impact COVID 19 has had on her business over the past eight months.

Mrs Emily Mackie, of Lissanoure Castle, told the Chronicle she hasn't had a decent night's sleep since March:“I really feel for the brides” she said, “it’s incredibly frustrating!”

Mrs Mackie urged politicians in Stormont to “be more grown up” and not so “childish” after last week's 11th hour agreement debacle saw existing COVID 19 restrictions extended for another week.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

