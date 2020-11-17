Restaurant serves up 40 new jobs

FORTY jobs are set to be created with the opening of a Tim Hortons drive-thru restaurant in Coleraine.



The restaurant, currently under construction at Riverside Regional Park, will be the fifth the Canadian coffee chain has opened in Northern Ireland.



Just last month, Tim Hortons announced the opening of a new restaurant in Cookstown to join the existing three restaurants already operating in the Belfast area on Fountain Street, Connswater Retail Park and Glengormley.

