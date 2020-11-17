Restaurant serves up 40 new jobs

Tim Hortons to open new ‘drive-thru’ at Riverside

Restaurant serves up 40 new jobs

Construction is well advanced on the new Tim Horton restaurant at Riverside Retail Park in Coleraine.

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

newsdesk@thechronicle.uk.com

FORTY jobs are set to be created with the opening of a Tim Hortons drive-thru restaurant in Coleraine.

The restaurant, currently under construction at Riverside Regional Park, will be the fifth the Canadian coffee chain has opened in Northern Ireland.

Just last month, Tim Hortons announced the opening of a new restaurant in Cookstown to join the existing three restaurants already operating in the Belfast area on Fountain Street, Connswater Retail Park and Glengormley.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130