‘These actions need to end immediately’

Two bomb hoaxes in two days cause anger and disruption

Hoax bomb alert in Limavady

THE disruption and intimidation caused following two hoax bomb alerts in Limavady, at the weekend, has been condemned as “senseless behaviour, showing little regard for the community.”

Police in Limavady examined a suspicious object in the Mount Eden area and another object in the Woodland Walk area of the town, on Thursday November 12, and Saturday November 14, both were later declared elaborate hoaxes.

A number of residents who were moved from their homes, during both incidents, were shortly allowed to return. Roe Valley Leisure Centre was made available to residents.

