A nefarious slave owning ancestor shared?

Could Dr Linde Lunney, (left) be related to the new Vice-President of the USA Kamala Harris through a shared ancestor?

A BALLYMONEY woman could be distantly related to the new Vice-President of the USA, Kamala Harris, sharing a nefarious slave owning ancestor.

Researcher Dr Linde Lunney has confirmed a possible link with the new VP, as she embarked on her latest exciting research on the notorious Hamilton Brown, who owned 1100 slaves.

Linde said: “Hamilton Brown from Ballymoney is one of my distant relatives and recent research has suggested that he is also the ancestor of Kamala Harris, the new Vice President of the USA!”

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

