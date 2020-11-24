Cushendall student enjoys sweet bite of success!

ROSE McGuigan, a third year Consumer Management and Food Innovation student at Ulster University, is pursuing her dream by opening ‘Bites by Rose’, her bespoke baking business in her hometown of Cushendall.



What started as a hobby from a young age, Rose quickly made a name for herself through posting her recipes on Instagram and from this, began to receive requests for orders and soon saw the potential for a business opportunity. ‘Bites by Rose’ was launched and the orders started flowing in.

From this initial success, Rose has now developed a full range of mouth-watering bakery treats.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*