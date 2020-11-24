Dramatic fall in Covid figures

NUMBERS testing positive for Covid-19 in the last seven days across Causeway Coast and Glens has fallen dramatically compared to the previous week.



Last weekend a spike in positive results saw the borough rise to the top of Northern Ireland's infection rate league table.



In the week ending November 14, 450 cases were recorded. However, seven days later the equivalent figure had fallen to 251.



The previous week's surge came as news emerged of a Covid outbreak at a Coleraine meat packing factory.

