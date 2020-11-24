Dramatic fall in Covid figures

Former Justice Minister condemns Coleraine shooting
A quarter of the Causeway Hospital’s beds were filled with Covid-19 patients, according to weekend Department of Health figures, however across the borough, the infection rate has declined.
NUMBERS testing positive for Covid-19 in the last seven days across Causeway Coast and Glens has fallen dramatically compared to the previous week.
Last weekend a spike in positive results saw the borough rise to the top of Northern Ireland's infection rate league table.
In the week ending November 14, 450 cases were recorded. However, seven days later the equivalent figure had fallen to 251.
The previous week's surge came as news emerged of a Covid outbreak at a Coleraine meat packing factory.
*Full story in this week's Chronicle*