Dramatic fall in Covid figures

Dramatic fall in Covid figures

A quarter of the Causeway Hospital’s beds were filled with Covid-19 patients, according to weekend Department of Health figures, however across the borough, the infection rate has declined.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

NUMBERS testing positive for Covid-19 in the last seven days across Causeway Coast and Glens has fallen dramatically compared to the previous week.

Last weekend a spike in positive results saw the borough rise to the top of Northern Ireland's infection rate league table.

In the week ending November 14, 450 cases were recorded. However, seven days later the equivalent figure had fallen to 251.

The previous week's surge came as news emerged of a Covid outbreak at a Coleraine meat packing factory.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130