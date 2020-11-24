Limavady High School and JKC Coleraine announce new partnership

LIMAVADY High School and JKC Coleraine (Local BMW & MINI Retailer) have announced their new partnership, marking 60 years of Limavady High School providing high-quality education to the young people in the Roe Valley Area.



60 Years ago, the doors of Limavady County Intermediate School opened its doors to pupils from across the Roe Valley.

Since then many thousands of young people have passed through the gates on Irish Green Street.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*