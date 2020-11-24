Local entrepreneurs may hold key to economic recovery

For lasting prosperity, skilled workers and entrepreneurial spirit needed

NTREPRENEURIAL activity was low in Causeway Coast and Glens compared to elsewhere in Northern Ireland even before the Covid crisis struck.

And the pandemic has seen start-up rates plummet further.

But with little hope of foreign direct investment (FDI) creating jobs in the near future, it’s now more important than ever to summon forth the entrepreneurial spirit from the borough's residents.

That was one key message contained in the latest version of the council's Economic Development Strategy.

