Mallon agrees £1.23million to safeguard City of Derry Airport

City of Derry Airport

NFRASTRUCTURE Minister Nichola Mallon has confirmed £1.23million in additional support for City of Derry Airport.

This short term support grant, which is based on 50% of the airport’s deficit for this financial year, is to help City of Derry Airport to remain operational.

This measure of support follows intervention provided earlier in the year to assist the airport to remain open during the Covid-19 emergency.

