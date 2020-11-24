Stream close to flooding Portrush houses

DfI officials secure commitment over action to prevent repeat incident

Stream close to flooding Portrush houses

Stream waters rise dangerously close to flooding gardens in the Ballywillan area of Portrush.

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

newsdesk@thechronicle.uk.com

A STREAM came dangerously close to inundating properties in Portrush when a brand new culvert became blocked with flood debris.

The incident occurred during heavy rain last Sunday (November 15) in the Ballywillan Road area of the town.

Householder, Tim Nelson said he had to remove two barrow loads of leaves and branched from the culvert grille before the water subsided.

In the meantime, the level had risen to within inches of flooding his garden.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130