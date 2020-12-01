Council launches public consultation over Railway Road bomb memorial

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Borough Council has begun a formal consultation to gauge public opinion on the installation of a memorial to those who lost their lives in the 1973 Coleraine bomb.



As reported by the Chronicle last month, among those whose views are sought are victims and family members touched by the atrocity.



The consultation is being undertaken by independent consultants Dr Máire Braniff and Dr Lisa Faulkner, of L J Consultancy.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*