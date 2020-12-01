Council’s own ‘staff sick day’ figures even worse than Audit Office report

CAUSEWAY Coast And Glens Borough Council's staff sickness problem may be even worse than suggested by an Audit Office report.



Last week the Local Government Auditor published figures showed that in 2018/19 Northern Ireland councils had the worst absenteeism rate in the UK.



And, with an yearly average of 17.1 sick days per staff member, Causeway Coast and Glens had the highest rate of all.



However, according to Cloonavin's own statistics, 18.36 days per employee were lost to absenteeism in 2018/19.

