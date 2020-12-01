Howell not to be charged with sex attack on his former lover

Northern Ireland passes sad Covid-19 milestone
Convicted killer Colin Howell
KILLER dentist Colin Howell is not to be charged with any sexual offences against his ex-lover Hazel Stewart.
The Public Prosecution Service took the decision after reviewing claims that he sedated and subjected her to serious assaults.
It represents a blow for any attempt by Stewart (58) to mount a fresh appeal over her own conviction for double murder.
Her lawyers confirmed they are seeking an immediate review of the decision.
