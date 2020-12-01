Howell not to be charged with sex attack on his former lover

Convicted killer Colin Howell

KILLER dentist Colin Howell is not to be charged with any sexual offences against his ex-lover Hazel Stewart.

The Public Prosecution Service took the decision after reviewing claims that he sedated and subjected her to serious assaults.

It represents a blow for any attempt by Stewart (58) to mount a fresh appeal over her own conviction for double murder.

Her lawyers confirmed they are seeking an immediate review of the decision.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

