Joanne releases her ‘Fountains in the Valley’

Third publishing dream come true for courageous Bendooragh woman

Joanne releases her ‘Fountains in the Valley’

Joanne Peden who has just published her third book 'Fountains in the Valley'.

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

ballymoney.news@thechronicle.uk.com

BENDOORAGH’S Joanne's Peden who suffers from extreme M.E. has just published her third book, written in the bed her condition confines her to.

Though Joanne has had yet another year of suffering from severe M.E and is totally bedridden, she has seen another dream come true!

Joanne said: “My new book “ Fountains in the Valley” is due for release on Amazon at the start of December.

“I never imagined that amidst the suffering I would write and publish three books – but I’ve had such a determined spirit all through these 14 years of extreme suffering to be an overcomer and not be overcome by life’s trials.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130