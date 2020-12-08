Councillors exchange insults and allegations in chamber

At loggerheads: Councillor Stephanie Quigley

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

A COUNCIL debate degenerated into an unruly and confusing exchange of insults and allegations culminating in a vote preventing an independent member from speaking further.

The chaos began when ex-SDLP councillor Stephanie Quigley sought to respond to a statement read out at last month's meeting of the full council by the DUP's George Duddy.

He'd accused a second independent councillor, Padriag McShane of jeopardising inward investment opportunities with “unfounded allegations” against senior management's handling of easement and land transfers.

The latest episode took place at the December meeting of the full council held remotely via video conference last Tuesday night.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

