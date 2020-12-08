Fire blow for Building Ballysally

Councillor calls for urgent action from Housing Executive after kitchen fire

Sally’s Cafe in Ballysally.

Peter Winter

Peter Winter

A COMMUNITY group that provides meals for some of Coleraine's most vulnerable households has been struggling to meet demand since an electrical fire almost knocked out their kitchen.

Building Ballysally Together has been delivering between 50 and 80 meals per day since the Coronavirus pandemic began.

Their customers include pensioners, low income families and vulnerable adults across the estate.

Makeshift repairs following an electrical fire last week has left staff working at their base in Sally's Cafe with just two cooking rings.

