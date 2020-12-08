Samaritans gear up for toughest Christmas yet

CHRISTMAS will be a tough time for some - even without a global pandemic to deal with.



That's the warning from local representatives of the Samaritans charity, as their latest research reveals that being separated from family and loved ones over the Christmas period is one of the biggest concerns facing callers.



New research with over 1,400 of the charity’s volunteers found around a quarter who took part in the survey (27%), have spoken to people over the past three months who were feeling concerned about their wellbeing over Christmas and the winter period.

